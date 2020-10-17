CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer and two others were hospitalized late Saturday after a crash in the Roseland neighborhood.
The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
An unmarked Chicago Police car was traveling west on 111th Street with its emergency equipment activated when it was hit by a Chevrolet headed south on Michigan Avenue, police said.
From the Chevrolet, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A Chicago Police officer was also taken to teh hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.
The 23-year-old male driver was cited for expired insurance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.