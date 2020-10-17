CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hurt in a crash in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood after an argument turned into a hit-and-run Friday night.
Officers responded to a crash in the area of Lake Street and Ashland Avenue where the driver of a white Audi told police the man who rammed into the back of his car in a White Durango chased him down just after 10:30 p.m. after the two had an argument earlier in the night.
None of the four people in that car were seriously hurt.
Police say they spotted the man responsible for the wreck get out of his truck about a block away. When he saw the officers he dropped a gun and ran off.
Police were not able to catch him, but they are still looking for him.