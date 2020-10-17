CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 3,629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 27 additional confirmed deaths as the state’s seven-day positivity rate continues to increase.
The increase brings the total number of confirmed cases to 339,803 and the total number of confirmed deaths in the state to 9,192, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hours the state has received 77,489 new tests, bringing the total number of tests in the state to 6,696,257.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 5.2%. On Friday statewide seven-day average positivity rate hit 5.1%, the first time Illinois met or surpassed a 5% rate since June 8.
As of Friday night there were 2,073 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. Of those 422 were in intensive care and 165 were on ventilators.