By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re not aware, driving a Cadillac can be an exhilarating experience, especially behind the wheel of a car like the CT5-V. This is absolutely a driver’s car.
The Cadillac CT5-V brings 360 horsepower and 405 pound feet of torque and sticks it under your seat. The twin turbo V6 then moves your seat forward to 60 mph in well under five seconds. A 10-speed automatic transmission smoothly shifts and delivers a decent gas mileage in this high performance sedan of 21 city/highway combined.
Along with the power, the ride can go from cushy Cadillac to sporty V-performance with great handling and the MagneRide system in control.
No, this is not your granddad’s Cadillac, but is it good enough to hold its own against Audis and BMWs? I think so, but the only way you’ll know is to get behind the wheel and take a test drive. If you’re looking for a car like the BMW 340i or an Audi S4, you need to take the CT5-V for a test drive and compare the stickers on the windows. The CT5-V starts under $50,000.
Speaking of test drives, I never pass up the chance to drive a Mazda MX-5 Miata. It’s a fun, great handling classic sports car. Well, Mazda has launched a program called Mazda Heroes: Honoring the Human Spirit. It is designed to honor people around the country who have uplifted those around them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifty of those local heroes will receive a Mazda 100th anniversary MX-5 Miata. Submissions are accepted through Oct. 25 at MazdaUSA.com.