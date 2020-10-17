CHICAGO (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Chicago said Saturday that a priest who had served at St. Elizabeth of the Triniity Parish and School has been asked to step aside amid sexual abuse allegations going back decades.
The archdiocese said the Rev. Daniel McCarthy, pastor emeritus at the parish in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side, has been asked to step aside from ministry by the Archdiocesan Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor about 50 years ago when McCarthy was assigned to Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago.
McCarthy has been asked to live away from the parish while the matter is investigated.
The allegation has not been proven and guilt or innocence should not be assumed, the archdiocese said.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office have been notified, the Archdiocese said.