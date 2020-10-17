HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Volunteers on Saturday were again boarding up homes in south suburban Harvey, despite a battle with the mayor who wants them to stop.
We first told you about the group carrying out the board-ups earlier this week. They all live in Harvey, and said they are sick seeing the eyesores.
The group is also concerned the homes are a public safety threat.
So far they’ve boarded up about 80 homes. Their goal is 400.
“We are continuing under what laws that we have and what legal advice that we have to close these neighbors’ homes to keep everyone safe that are on these blocks within the entire community,” said Harvey resident Christopher Moore.
Earlier this week, the chief of staff for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark said the work is illegal because the group is boarding up private property. She also called it a liability for the city.
But CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller told our Tara Molina that if a property is clearly abandoned, it’s not trespassing.
