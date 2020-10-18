CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded late Sunday in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The shooting took place at 5:41 p.m. in a residence in the 200 block of North Sacramento Boulevard, police said. The victims were all adult men, police said.
A 25-year-old man was shot in an unknown part of the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the right arm, back, and elsewhere in the body, and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.
A 37-year-old man was shot int he left foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Area Three detectives were investigating Sunday evening.