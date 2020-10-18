CHICAGO (CBS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Sunday morning, the Archdiocese of Chicago celebrated its fifth annual mass for victims.
The in-person mass at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N. Wabash Ave., was live-streamed.
The church said the violence can happen in any community, and the pain has been made even worse by pressures at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports around one in four women and nearly one in every 10 men suffer physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking — many times before the age of 18.
MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO
- Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
- Man Shot While Accompanying DoorDash Driver Says Company Showed No Concern
- Remote Learning Makes Abuse Harder To Spot, Says Chicago Public Schools CEO