By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Archdiocese of Chicago, domestic violence, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Holy Name Cathedral

CHICAGO (CBS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Sunday morning, the Archdiocese of Chicago celebrated its fifth annual mass for victims.

The in-person mass at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N. Wabash Ave., was live-streamed.

The church said the violence can happen in any community, and the pain has been made even worse by pressures at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports around one in four women and nearly one in every 10 men suffer physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking — many times before the age of 18.

