CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 29 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and six of them had been killed.

Among the incidents was a shooting that left one teenage boy dead and three wounded in Lawndale.

That incident happened at 10:52 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter call found two boys inside a stairway who had been shot, police said.

One boy, 14, had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead soon afterward at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The other, 15, had been shot in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition — and was also “very uncooperative” with police and refused to answer any questions, police said.

Another boy, 14, was shot in the toe and was taken to Stroger in good condition. A fourth, also 15, suffered a laceration or graze wound to the face and fled before paramedics could treat him or police could interview him.

The boy who was killed in the shooting was identified as Antwon Winters.

In other fatal shootings, a man was killed late Friday in the Far Northwest Side’s Schorsch Village neighborhood.

the 42-year-old man had gone outside to smoke in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when two men came up and shot him, and then fled north on Normandy Avenue, police said.

The victim was wounded in the back and was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

At 12:02 a.m. Saturday, a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood.

The victims were in a parked car when two men came up and fired shots at the car, police said.

The man, 30, was shot nine times in the body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The woman, 26, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

In the Humboldt Park neighborhood, a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at 4:19 a.m. Saturday. The shooting took place in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The 23-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman were in a vehicle when a black Chevrolet sedan pulled up and someone fired shots, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a shot to the right forearm, while the woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with shots to the right leg and buttocks. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The woman who was killed was identified as Tynaz Shorter.

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue in Lawndale.

The man, identified as Kent Mitchell, was on foot when assailants approached him and shot him in the back and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A woman was shot and killed at 4:21 a.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of South Emerald Avenue, on the cusp of Englewood and Auburn Gresham.

The woman, 26, had been in a quarrel with the man earlier in the night, and the man followed her to her car and shot her, police said. The woman was wounded once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO

In other incidents, three men were wounded in a shooting around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East 95th Street in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

The men were approached by a vehicle from which someone fired shots, police said.

One man, 27, was struck multiple times in his body and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition. Another, in his 30s, was also truck multiple times and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The third man, 40, was shot in the back and was taken to the U of C in serious condition.

Two young women were shot at 5:14 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of South Dorchester Avenue in South Shore.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the knee and was taken to the U of C in good condition, while a 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and back and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. Police only said they were struck by “unknown gunfire.”

At 10:51 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot while driving at the northern terminus of Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater.

The man, 38, was driving in the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue when a white sedan approached and someone inside fired shots. The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.