CHICAGO (CBS) — The baby who survived after its mother was shot and killed Tuesday in Chicago’s Jeffery manor neighborhood has died, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms.
The woman, 35-year-old Stacey Jones, was found unresponsive on the porch of a home in the 2100 block of East 95 Place just after midnight Tuesday. Jones, who was eight months pregnant, had been shot twice in the back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, but doctors were able to deliver the baby.
The baby was treated at Comer Children’s Hospital. Neighbors said Jones leaves behind two other children, a boy and a girl.
Neighbors said they heard two or three gunshots the night Jones was killed.
Chicago Police released a person who was being questioned in in the shooting without charges.