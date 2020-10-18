DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Brighton Park family was pleading for justice for their brother Sunday.

Michael Colon, 16, was shot to death a month ago, and his killer remained on the loose as of Sunday night.

Colon’s relatives said he was walking his dog a block away from his home on Sept. 3 when he was shot at 38th Place and Spaulding Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police found Colon unresponsive underneath a parked truck, where he apparently had tried to hide.

He died a short time later at Mount Sinai Hospital.

On Sunday, Colon’s family wanted to know why the case was taking so long to solve.

“We have a lot of witnesses. We have a lot of footage and surveillance from the area, and without a doubt — and with the help of the community — I strongly believe that we will make an arrest,” said the victim’ sister, Joana Colon.

The family and community groups have increased the reward for information to $15,000.

