CHICAGO (CBS) — A Brighton Park family was pleading for justice for their brother Sunday.
Michael Colon, 16, was shot to death a month ago, and his killer remained on the loose as of Sunday night.
Colon’s relatives said he was walking his dog a block away from his home on Sept. 3 when he was shot at 38th Place and Spaulding Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Police found Colon unresponsive underneath a parked truck, where he apparently had tried to hide.
He died a short time later at Mount Sinai Hospital.
On Sunday, Colon’s family wanted to know why the case was taking so long to solve.
“We have a lot of witnesses. We have a lot of footage and surveillance from the area, and without a doubt — and with the help of the community — I strongly believe that we will make an arrest,” said the victim’ sister, Joana Colon.
The family and community groups have increased the reward for information to $15,000.
