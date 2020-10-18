CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took advantage of early voting, casting her ballot Saturday afternoon.
“Voting is one of the cornerstones of our democracy,” she said. “I encourage everyone to have a plan, make sure you’re registered, and that you vote.”
The mayor, the first lady and their daughter went to an early voting site in Avondale. The mayor was candid about her choices, saying she voted for Joe Bidden and Kamala Harris.
Early voting is now open in all 50 of Chicago’s wards. Registration is available at every early voting site.