CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front is coming through the Chicago area Sunday as winds turn from south to northwest. Winds will be 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Expect scattered rain in the morning that will wrap up by early afternoon.
Sunday’s high temperature will be 48 degrees, but it comes early as temperatures fall into the mid 40s by midday. That is about 20 degrees below the norm.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday with scattered showers by afternoon. Temperatures should top out around 50 degrees.
Forecast
Sunday: Rain thru midday. Mid 40s
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s
Monday: Scattered afternoon showers. Near 50