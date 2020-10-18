CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re struggling to pay your utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Citizens Utility Board, or CUB, wants to remind you there is help available.
CUB said you should contact your utility provider to learn what protections are available.
They can issue a moratorium on disconnections through the end of March of next year, as well as deposit waivers and payment plans until Dec. 26.
In June, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved measures for people hurt by the pandemic. They were negotiated by a coalition of consumer advocates and several major utilities — Ameren Illinois, Aqua Illinois, ComEd, Illinois American, Nicor Gas, North Shore Gas, Peoples Gas, and Utilities Inc.
No proof of hardship is needed to receive the consumer protections.
CUB supplied contact numbers for the major utilities offering consumer protections:
· Ameren Illinois – 1-800-755-5000
· Aqua Illinois – 1-877-987-2782
· ComEd – 1-800-334-7661
· Illinois American Water – 1-800-422-2782
· Nicor Gas – 1-888-642-6748
· North Shore Gas – 1-866-556-6004
· Peoples Gas – 1-866-556-6001
· Utilities Inc. – 1-800-831-2359
Further information is available at CUBHelpCenter.com.
MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO
- Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
- Man Shot While Accompanying DoorDash Driver Says Company Showed No Concern
- Remote Learning Makes Abuse Harder To Spot, Says Chicago Public Schools CEO