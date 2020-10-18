CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 4,245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 344,048, including 9,214 deaths.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate climbed to 5.3%, an increase from 5.2% Saturday. On Friday statewide seven-day average positivity rate hit 5.1%, the first time Illinois met or surpassed a 5% rate since June 8.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 79,296 specimens for a total of 6,775,553, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As of Saturday night, 2,012 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 408 patients were in intensive care and 157 were on ventilators.