CHICAGO (CBS) — There were high honors Sunday for Henry Mayfield, a beloved suburban soldier who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.
Mayfield was serving as an Army specialist when he was killed during an attack on a U.S. base in Kenya in January.
Mayfield, 23, was from Hazel Crest, but his father said Englewood was also home.
That is why they pushed for an honorary street sign at 56th and Laflin streets.
“He ran these streets regularly — crashing that big-wheel, crashing that bike,” said Henry Mayfield Sr. “Everybody loved him. We’re all here for him.”
Mayfield’s mother said this was an emotional time. But she thanked Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) for keeping her son’s name alive.