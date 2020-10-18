CHICAGO (CBS) — Hamburger Mary’s restaurant announced Sunday that it is closing its Andersonville location permanently.

The restaurant at 5400 N. Clark St. will be out of business after Sunday, Nov. 1, Hamburger Mary’s said in a Facebook post. It has been in operation at the northwest corner of Clark Street and Balmoral Avenue for nearly 15 years.

For its remaining weeks in operation, Hamburger Mary’s will maintain normal business hours and will keep up its “Dining with the Divas” drag shows, though reservations may be required.

“We want to thank everyone who has helped make Hamburger Mary’s a special place for almost 15 years… the staff, the entertainment, and especially our guests. We’ve enjoyed serving the community and providing a safe place to ‘Eat, Drink, and be Mary!’” the restaurant said in the Facebook post.

Hamburger Mary’s did not specify whether the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the closure. The restaurant did say it had already planning been moving from the Clark and Balmoral location with the lease up in December.

But given the pandemic, the restaurant said it is best to wait until spring to look for a possible new space.

Known as well for its food as for its drag performers who doubled as servers, Hamburger Mary’s describes itself as “a classy-kitsch joint in the eclectic Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago. We serve up some of the best burgers in town along with tasty home-brewed ales, all with a side of sass!”

Hamburger Mary’s was founded in San Francisco in 1972, and operates throughout the country on a franchise system. Another Chicago area location in Oak Park closed in July.