CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 1,629 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 19 deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 147,582 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,704, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 233 probable cases have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far 1,555,437 tests for unique individuals have been reported in the state, up from 1,545,927 on Saturday. A total of 2,512,174 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.