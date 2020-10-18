DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed to death in an apartment in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:05 p.m., police were called to a building in the 3100 block of West Walton Street. They found a 30-year-old man inside an apartment unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives were investigating late Sunday.

