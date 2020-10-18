CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed to death in an apartment in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Around 4:05 p.m., police were called to a building in the 3100 block of West Walton Street. They found a 30-year-old man inside an apartment unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area Three detectives were investigating late Sunday.
MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO
- Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
- Man Shot While Accompanying DoorDash Driver Says Company Showed No Concern
- Remote Learning Makes Abuse Harder To Spot, Says Chicago Public Schools CEO