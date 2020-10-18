CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong winds caused significant damage around the Chicago area Saturday night, and strong winds may have even sparked a fire in the northwest suburbs.
Multiple fire departments responded to the massive house fire on Burning Tree Circle in McHenry. Firefighters battled the intense flames from the ground and eventually got everything under control.
It is unclear if anyone was at home at the time when the fire started.
Then around 9 p.m. on the Tristate in Wadsworth about five miles from the Wisconsin border, a semi in the eastbound lanes of Russell Road rolled over due to strong winds. All eastbound lanes were closed for a short time.
No information on the driver’s condition was available Saturday morning.