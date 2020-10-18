CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was on the scene at Trump Tower Sunday evening after a man suspended himself from a landing at Trump Tower and threatened suicide.
Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the man was suspended from a landing at the 16th floor of the skyscraper, at 401 N. Wabash Ave.
At 5:27 p.m., Chicago Police officers and a SWAT team, as well as Fire Department personnel, were called for a man threatening suicide from the landing.
SWAT negotiators were at the scene trying to talk with the man Sunday night, and were still at it nearly three hours later.
CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported the man was dangling from a rope.
#BREAKING Man dangling from rope on 16th floor of Trump Tower, threatening suicide. @Chicago_Police negotiating right now…going on more than an hour.
Crowds gathering around on Wabash. Street closed. I’m working to learn more. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7DyYEEmBPl
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) October 19, 2020
Other Twitter users documented the standoff on video.
— Evelio Cuba (@ecuba101) October 18, 2020
Crowds gathered on Wabash Avenue and the street was closed.
Further details were not immediately available.