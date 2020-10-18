DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was on the scene at Trump Tower Sunday evening after a man suspended himself from a landing at Trump Tower and threatened suicide.

Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the man was suspended from a landing at the 16th floor of the skyscraper, at 401 N. Wabash Ave.

At 5:27 p.m., Chicago Police officers and a SWAT team, as well as Fire Department personnel, were called for a man threatening suicide from the landing.

SWAT negotiators were at the scene trying to talk with the man Sunday night, and were still at it nearly three hours later.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported the man was dangling from a rope.

Other Twitter users documented the standoff on video.

Crowds gathered on Wabash Avenue and the street was closed.

Further details were not immediately available.

 