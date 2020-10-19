CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 infection rate in Illinois continues to inch upward, hitting levels not seen in four months, amid a second wave of coronavirus cases that has left Gov. JB Pritzker “deeply concerned.” Hospitalizations from the virus also continue to climb.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 22 additional deaths. The new cases account for 6.4% of the 48,684 new tests reported on Monday, pushing the statewide 7-day average positivity rate in Illinois to 5.4%, the highest it’s been since June 6, when the rate was 5.5%.

The announcement comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday warned she could soon be forced to impose stricter COVID-19 mitigations in Chicago, due to a sharp climb in cases in the city in recent weeks.

“Make no mistake. We are in the second surge,” Lightfoot said Monday morning.

Over the past two weeks in Chicago, the number of confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 has risen more than 50%, to more than 500 per day. The city’s 7-day average positivity rate is up 29% in the past week, now at 5.4%, and COVID-19 hospitalizations in Chicago have risen 25% since late September.

Statewide, Illinois has reported a total of 347,161 coronavirus cases, including 9,236 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday night, 2,096 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, the most COVID hospitalizations in the state since June 12, when there were 2,117 virus patients in the hospital in Illinois.

“I am deeply concerned,” about the recent COVID-19 trends in Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker said on Friday.

The governor is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s virus response efforts Monday afternoon.

So far, the vast majority of coronavirus patients in Illinois have recovered from the disease, with a 97% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.