CHICAGO (CBS) — Suburban voters whose commute takes them through Union Station can now vote before or after they get off the train.
For the first time, a Super Site is now open at the train terminal from 8:30 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. Early voting also expanded today to 50 more locations in suburban Cook County.
For a full listing of locations and hours for early voting for those sites, click here.
