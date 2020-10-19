DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Suburban voters whose commute takes them through Union Station can now vote before or after they get off the train.

For the first time, a Super Site is now open at the train terminal from 8:30 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. Early voting also expanded today to 50 more locations in suburban Cook County.

For a full listing of locations and hours for early voting for those sites, click here.

