By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Glenview, hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Glenview Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

According to police, around 8:45 p.m., police located a man lying in the street in the 3500 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said the man is in his 40s and his “injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.” He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital.

Police are investigating.

