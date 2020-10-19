CHICAGO (CBS)– The Glenview Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.
According to police, around 8:45 p.m., police located a man lying in the street in the 3500 block of Milwaukee Avenue.
Police said the man is in his 40s and his “injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.” He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital.
Police are investigating.
