CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in the Park Manor community on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 12:52 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of South State Street along the east side of the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.
A 36-year-old man was at a gas station on the block when someone came up and shot him, police said.
The victim was shot in the chest and groin, and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
Detectives were investigating late Monday.