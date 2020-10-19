CHICAGO (CBS)– With about two weeks until Election Day, more voting sites will open across the area.
A voting super site is opening Monday for suburban Cook County voters at Union Station in The Loop. County officials said this will be the county’s fist ever super site.
Officials will announce later Monday how this will better serve voters later today about exactly how this will better serve voters.
Chicago already has a super site for voters in the loop at 191 N. Clark St.
More than 50 other locations will also be available Monday in the suburbs, including 17 in Lake County, 11 in McHenry County and 24 in Will County.
The Illinois State Board of Elections spokesperson says 260,000 people have voted early in-person in Illinois as of mid-day on Friday.
Online voter registration ended Sunday night, but you can still register and vote in person on election day.
