CHICAGO (CBS)– Two women are dead after a crash in Logan Square Monday night.
The women were driving on Fullerton Avenue near Rockwell Street when their car crashed into another car just before 10:30 p.m.
The 55-year-old driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 71-year-old passenger was also pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The driver of the car that was hit is expected to recover.
