CHICAGO (CBS)– A 24-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his head in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the man was found in the drivers seat of an SUV in the 4600 block of South Hermitage Avenue just before 2:45 a.m.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- SWAT Situation Ends Peacefully After Man Dangled For Hours Off Trump Tower
- Volunteers Boarding Up Homes In Harvey Despite City Wanting Them To Stop