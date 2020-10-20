CHICAGO (CBS)– Amazon is hiring for 1,500 positions in the new Amazon Fresh grocery stores opening in the Chicago suburbs.
The positions will be both full and part time for stores in Naperville, Blommindale, Oak Lawn and Schaumburg. Positions pay at least $15 an hour and benefit packages are available based on the position.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by providing job resources during the pandemic.
The Amazon Fresh grocery stores offer customers shopping in-store and online.
Anyone interested can apply on Amazon’s website.