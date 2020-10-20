CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, as well as 41 additional deaths, as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations from the virus also continue to climb.

The new coronavirus cases announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health account for 6.3% of the new tests reported on Tuesday. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate now stands at 5.5%, the first time the state has hit that mark since June 6.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 350,875 cases of COVID-19, including 9,277 deaths.

Hospitalizations from the virus also have been rising in October, with 2,261 people in Illinois in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday night, the most since June 10, when there were 2,367 COVID hospitalizations in Illinois. Since the start of October, Illinois has averaged 1,834 hospitalizations from COVID-19 per day, compared to 1,533 per day for the same time period in September.

So far, the vast majority of coronavirus patients in Illinois have recovered from the disease, with a 97% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced new COVID-19 mitigations would go into effect in Region 5 in Southern Illinois, after the average positivity rate in that part of the state surpassed 8% for three days in a row. The new restrictions mean, starting Thursday, indoor service at bars and restaurants will be banned; bars, restaurants, casinos, and other gaming facilities must close at 11 p.m.; party buses must shut down; and public gatherings will be limited to the lesser of 25 people or 25% of normal room capacity.

Similar virus restrictions could soon be announced for two other regions close to Chicago: Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and Region 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) recently saw their average positivity rates climb above the state’s 8% threshold for two days in a row. A third day above that rate would trigger additional mitigations.

Pritzker on Monday announced he would resume daily COVID-19 briefings as he warned “a new wave could be upon us.” The governor will hold his next briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.