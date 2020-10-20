DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who sent hours dangling from a landing on Trump Tower in a standoff with police earlier this week escaped from an ambulance downtown Tuesday night.

Police said at 5:28 p.m., the man was in an ambulance in the 0-99 block of West Washington Street – where the CBS 2 Broadcast Center is located. He was being taken by private ambulance from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to another hospital.

The man escaped paramedics’ custody and remained missing hours later, police said.

From late Sunday afternoon all the way into Monday morning, SWAT team negotiators were at the scene at Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., as the man suspended himself from the landing with a rope harness and threatened suicide.

A social media video appeared to show the man saying he wanted to talk with President Donald Trump.

The suspect was in custody in that earlier incident after more than 13 hours of negotiation.

A CPD negotiator said after officials were able to make agreements, the man “agreed to drop the knife” he was holding. The man was pulled to safety.

