CHICAGO (CBS)– Prairie Ridge High School, in Crystal Lake, is switching to remote learning due to the number of COVID-19 cases.
Remote learning started Tuesday morning as the school undergoes an evaluation by the McHenry County Department of Health.
Along with the school, the STRIVE program will also be closed and after school activities are canceled. Students will continue their normal schedule with nine class periods on Canvas or Zoom.
Meal distribution for Prairie Ridge families will be available at the main entrance of Crystal Lake Central High School at 45 W. Franklin Avenue in Crystal Lake. Food can be picked up Tuesday through Friday during school hours.
