CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to resume winter sports next month.

A new report states the district is now working on creating safe guidelines to help move things forward.

In a statement to the Sun-Times, the CPS sports director says this is happening and they are waiting on more information on how to proceed.

The goal is to start winter sports, like basketball, on Nov. 16.

CBS 2 reached out to CPS to get more information on the plan.

This is coming as the statewide infection rate of COVID-19 is going up.

Fall sports, like football and soccer, were moved to the spring because of the fear of spreading the virus. But now, it looks like winter sports are moving forward.

In a statement, the CPS sports administration director says the district is awaiting additional guidelines from the state and the Illinois High School Association on how to move forward.

They will also need approval from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

As for the IHSA, the board will meet on October 28 to announce more details about winter sports.