CHICAGO (CBS) — Suburban restaurant owners and their employees were grappling with devastating news Tuesday night – a surge in coronavirus cases in DuPage, Kane, Will, and Kankakee counties has forced new rules.

Indoor dining in those counties will no longer be allowed.

With the possibility of an indoor dining shutdown also again looming in the city of Chicago, CBS 2’s Tara Molina has learned some restaurant workers feel they’re better off just staying on unemployment rather than going back to work.

Once the temperature dropped and the outdoor tables stopped filling up, Tavern on Rush, 1031 N. Rush St., took a 60 percent hit.

The restaurant group behind Tavern on Rush worries those hits will keep coming.

“We can’t take another hit,” said Steve Hartenstein, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants. “We’re done.”

Hartenstein said if Cook County is next in line for an indoor dining shutdown, for most, that will be it.

“They’re putting an end to the restaurant industry by closing us up like this,” he said. “Why restaurants? Why are we being picked on?”

Chicago’s city leaders just said Monday they believe COVID-19 is being spread through gatherings in homes, not in public.

But the bar and restaurant shutdowns statewide aren’t the only thing Hartenstein said his restaurant group is worried about.

“If I can only earn a little bit of money because no one’s going out to eat, then I’m going to stay on unemployment,” Hartenstein said.

With so much uncertainty about the future of the industry, even in the next few weeks, he told me some restaurant workers are already choosing not to work.

“People feel like, ‘Hey, I may as well stay home,’” Hartenstein said. “‘I’m getting my money and I don’t know what is going to happen – if my business is going to be there or it isn’t going to be there.’”

Meanwhile, restaurant owners wait to see what’s next – and if more federal help is on the way in the form of a new relief package with $120 billion built in for independent bars and restaurants.

We’re told that could be the only thing that keeps a city known for its restaurant scene from losing them.

“It’s critical that we get saved here,” Hartenstein said.

Sam Toia, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Illinois Restaurant Association, also had a warning for what the consequences of renewed restrictions on restaurants could be: