CHICAGO (CBS) —The University of Illinois is already looking ahead at spring semester during the pandemic.

The school wants to keep going with a blend of in-person and online classes, so the semester will start a week later on January 25. There will be no spring break.

However, there will be three days without class throughout the semester. Students who want to go to class need to come back early so they can be tested on campus.

