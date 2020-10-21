CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are investigating three separate incidents where people were shot with paintball guns.
The first incident happened at 10 p.m. in West Town, near Hubbard and Wood streets.
Police said a 34-year-old man was riding a bike when someone in a white sedan fired a paint ball gun. The man was hit in the right arm and groin area.
Then, just minutes later on the Near West Side, police said a man was walking his dog on the sidewalk when someone also in a white sedan fired a paint ball gun.
It happened a third time in West Englewood just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 61-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit. This time, shots were fired from a red SUV.
In all three cases, the victims refused treatment.
No arrests have been made. Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Jewel Employee With Special Needs Fired For Yelling At Customer Who Bullied Him For Months
- Seniors Left Terrorized After Children, Apparently Younger Than 10, Vandalize West Pullman Building
- Lightfoot On Hot Seat About What She Knew About Former CPD Supt. Johnson’s Relationship With Officer Now Suing