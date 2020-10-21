BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — Homophobic graffiti was found plastered all over a home in the northwest suburbs in a possible hate crime.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spent Wednesday evening in Barrington, where the community is rallying around the family.

In Barrington’s Fox Point neighborhood, there is one house that sends a loud message of love and acceptance – from the pride flags draped around trees and lining the driveway to the signs covering the front yard – one of which reads, “Love and peace over hate.”

“The first thing I did was notice was the house and its signage, because it had a lot of positive messages in the front yard – which of course, you know, resonates with me,” said Kiki Angelos.

But during a run this week, Angelos quickly discovered the home with the encouraging signs defaced with hate.

“It was a stab to the heart,” she said. “And then I saw what looked like graffiti, which is very unusual for the neighborhood, and read it and was horrified,” she said.

Angelos, in disbelief, recorded vulgar, homophobic graffiti littered on the garage doors as she went out for a run. Police say the exterior brick walls and side doors were also tagged.

“Horrified, because it hit me personally,” she said, “I have two children who identify as queer; transgender son.”

Police are going through private security cameras. They said the hate crime happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

“I will not be silent, and no one should be scared to publicly express who they are in a loving way,” Angelos said. “This community is going to rally around them and support them.”

A $2,500 reward has been posted to information leading to an arrest in the incident. The family whose house was defaced declined to speak with us, asking for privacy during this time.