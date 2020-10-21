CHICAGO (CBS) — A warm front enters Northern Illinois Wednesday night.
Expect showers, with a thunderstorm possible, and a low of 49. We should have rain in the Chicago area at 10 p.m.
The sun sets at 6 p.m. Wednesday and rises at 7:13 a.m. Thursday.
Look for drizzle or light rain Thursday morning, but we enjoy the benefits of the push of warm air. The high will be in the middle 70s, a typical temperature in mid-September.
It will be breezy on Thursday with northeast winds becoming southeast and gusting to 20 mph.
Colder air moves in on Friday and brings us showers with a thunderstorm possible.
Temps will fall through the day. We’ll see temperatures in the upper 60s shortly after midnight, around 60 at daybreak on Friday and in the lower 50s by 4 p.m.
Welcome back to October.