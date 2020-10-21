CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to spike upwards, with more than 4,000 new cases announced Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 69 additional deaths, the most reported in a single day since June 17. On Tuesday, the state reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 41 additional deaths, and the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations from the virus also continued to climb.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate at 5.7% is the highest it’s been since June 5, when the rate was 6%.

As of Wednesday, Illinois has confirmed a total of 355,217 cases, including 9,345 deaths. As of Tuesday night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. The people in the hospital with COVID is the most since June 10, when there were 2,367 COVID patients in Illinois hospitals.

Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 194 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced that bars and restaurants in DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee counties will have to halt indoor service starting Friday, as the state announced tougher COVID-19 restrictions for much of the Chicago suburbs due to a resurgence of the virus throughout the state.

“We have a deadly virus that is still prevalent throughout the state of Illinois. Let’s please get together, band together, because none of us can do this alone. Individualism won’t get us through this pandemic. We have to get through this together,” said Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Pritzker said the added mitigations in Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and Region 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) were triggered when both regions surpassed a 7-day average positivity rate of 8% for three days in a row. Region 7’s positivity rate stands at 8.6%, and Region 8’s rate is now at 9%.

Will and Kankakee counties previously had added restrictions in place for more than three weeks from late August through mid-September, but those limits were lifted as their infection rate dropped to as low as 5.2% in September. Region 7’s positivity rate started climbing again in October.

Listed below are where the deaths were recorded and reported on Wednesday:

Christian County: 1 female 80s

• Clark County: 1 male 90s

• Clay County: 1 male 80s

• Clinton County: 1 male 80s

• Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

• DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

• Fayette County: 1 male 80s

• Ford County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

• Franklin County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Fulton County: 1 male 90s

• Hancock County: 1 male 60s

• Jackson County: 1 male 70s

• Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

• Kendall County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Knox County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

• Lake County: 1 female 70s

• Macon County:1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 80s

• Marion County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

• McDonough County: 1 female 80s

• Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Richland County: 1 male 80s

• Saline County: 2 females 80s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

• Shelby County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Vermilion County: 1 female 70s

• Whiteside County: 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s

• Williamson County: 1 female 90s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

• Woodford County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

