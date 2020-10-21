DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Loop Alliance, Essential Workers, Mural

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve walked or driven by Ida B. Wells and Dearborn lately, you’ve seen a new and beautiful work of art take shape.

The Chicago Loop Alliance commissioned a mural to honor the 370,000 people working in the loop during the pandemic.

The project began last Friday, and is scheduled to be finished by Thursday.

Also From CBS Chicago: