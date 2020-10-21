CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve walked or driven by Ida B. Wells and Dearborn lately, you’ve seen a new and beautiful work of art take shape.
The Chicago Loop Alliance commissioned a mural to honor the 370,000 people working in the loop during the pandemic.
The project began last Friday, and is scheduled to be finished by Thursday.
