CHICAGO (CBS) — Students in north suburban Highland Park aren’t back in the classroom.
Late Tuesday afternoon, North Shore School District 112 switched from a hybrid plan to all remote learning, due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Lake County.
In DuPage County, the health department recommends remote learning. However, officials are impressed with schools that have been able to stay open, even as the number of COVID cases are rising.
There are protocols in place to protect students. The regional schools superintendent said the schools are safe.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- After Seeing 10-Year-Old Son On News Vandalizing West Pullman Seniors’ Building, Mom Brings Him Right Back To Apologize
- Two Milwaukee Women Suspected Of Drugging, Stealing $85,000 From Chicago Men
- Glenview Jewel Employee With Special Needs Fired For Yelling At Customer He Says Called Him Derogatory Terms, Bullied Him For Months