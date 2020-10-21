DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Students in north suburban Highland Park aren’t back in the classroom.

Late Tuesday afternoon, North Shore School District 112 switched from a hybrid plan to all remote learning, due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Lake County.

In DuPage County, the health department recommends remote learning. However, officials are impressed with schools that have been able to stay open, even as the number of COVID cases are rising.

There are protocols in place to protect students. The regional schools superintendent said the schools are safe.

