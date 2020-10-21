CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Northwestern University students seeking to abolish the campus police force is calling on university president Martin Schapiro to resign, saying he is not invested in the safety and emotional well-being of Black students.

The call for Schapiro’s ouster comes after he lashed out at protesters who vandalized local businesses and lit fires this past weekend as they demanded the abolishment of the Northwestern University Police Department.

In a letter to the Northwestern community, Schapiro accused protesters of trying to provoke police officers into retaliating against them.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the overstepping of the protesters. They have no right to menace members of our academic and surrounding communities. When students and other participants are vandalizing property, lighting fires and spray-painting phrases such as ‘kill the pigs,’ we have moved well past legitimate forms of free speech,” he wrote.

The Daily Northwestern reported that, during demonstrations in Evanston this weekend, protesters smashed window at the local Whole Foods, spray-painted graffiti on other businesses, and burned a “We’re N This Together” that had hung on the Weber Arch on campus and left it outside Schapiro’s house.