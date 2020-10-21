DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Willie Wilson reported Wednesday night that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after earlier testing positive and quarantining for 14 days.

“Today, I tested negative for COVID-19. I now fully understand what so many of my fellow Americans are going through. This is a disease that is beatable. I will do everything I can to ensure that our citizens are protected from this virus,” Wilson said in a statement.

The statement continued: “I thank the medical personnel that assisted me through this experience. Also, I thank all of those who prayed for me and my family. I am deeply committed to ensuring that we protect our seniors and most vulnerable from COVID-19. This is why I gave away 27 million face masks across the state of Illinois. I will continue to support and educate our community regarding COVID-19 and the importance of wearing face masks and practicing social distance.”

Wilson is running for U.S. Senate under the “Willie Wilson Party” against incumbent U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat; former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, a Republican; Green Party candidate David Black; and Libertarian party candidate Danny Malouf.

Wilson, a millionaire businessman, has twice run for mayor of Chicago, in 2015 and 2019. He also ran for president in 2016.

