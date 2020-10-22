DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — An interesting 24 hours are coming, with mild temperatures overnight, heavy rain by morning, then a big cool down through Friday afternoon.

A front is parked across Chicago and makes for a huge range of temperatures – from the low 50s along the Wisconsin state line to nearly 80 in Kankakee.

Next 24 Hours: 10.22.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

But cooler days are on the way. And rain chances stay with us for most of the seven-day forecast.

It will be breezy and very mild with temperatures in the 60s overnight.

Tomorrow's Planner: 10.22.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The front arrives by morning and brings heavy rain for the morning commute on Friday, with a few rumbles of thunder. Then temperatures drop.

7-Day: 10.22.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs will stay in the 40s through the weekend and next week, with lows in the 30s. Rain chances stick around through next week.