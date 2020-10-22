CHICAGO (CBS) — An interesting 24 hours are coming, with mild temperatures overnight, heavy rain by morning, then a big cool down through Friday afternoon.
A front is parked across Chicago and makes for a huge range of temperatures – from the low 50s along the Wisconsin state line to nearly 80 in Kankakee.
But cooler days are on the way. And rain chances stay with us for most of the seven-day forecast.
It will be breezy and very mild with temperatures in the 60s overnight.
The front arrives by morning and brings heavy rain for the morning commute on Friday, with a few rumbles of thunder. Then temperatures drop.
Highs will stay in the 40s through the weekend and next week, with lows in the 30s. Rain chances stick around through next week.