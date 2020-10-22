DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — DuPage County is planning to provide $2.5 million in grants to help keep businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve helped a lot of different people in a lot of different areas, and as new problems arise we try to direct them as best we can,” said DuPage County Finance Committee Chairman Bob Larsen.

Small businesses with less than $4 million in annual revenue will be eligible for $15,000 grants.

The finance committee will meet Tuesday to approve the aid. Once that happens businesses can apply on the “Choose DuPage” online portal.