CHICAGO (CBS) — DuPage County is planning to provide $2.5 million in grants to help keep businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve helped a lot of different people in a lot of different areas, and as new problems arise we try to direct them as best we can,” said DuPage County Finance Committee Chairman Bob Larsen.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Indiana Family Visits Tennessee And Has A Very Close Encounter With A Bear — Yes, It’s On Video
- Support Grows For Man With Special Needs Fired From Jewel-Osco
- Plane Slides Of Runway At Chicago Executive Airport In Wheeling
Small businesses with less than $4 million in annual revenue will be eligible for $15,000 grants.
The finance committee will meet Tuesday to approve the aid. Once that happens businesses can apply on the “Choose DuPage” online portal.