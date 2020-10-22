DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Macy’s is hosting a national hiring event on Thursday.

The retail giant is looking for 1,000 seasonal workers in Illinois to help over the holidays. There are positions available in stores and at Macy’s call, distribution and fulfillment centers.

Job seekers can apply online and interviews will be done over the phone.

