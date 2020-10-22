CHICAGO (CBS)– Macy’s is hosting a national hiring event on Thursday.
The retail giant is looking for 1,000 seasonal workers in Illinois to help over the holidays. There are positions available in stores and at Macy’s call, distribution and fulfillment centers.
Job seekers can apply online and interviews will be done over the phone.
