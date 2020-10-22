DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Protesters Demand Accountability After Waukegan Police Shooting Leaves Man Dead
Dozens of people took to the streets in Waukegan on Thursday, after police there shot and killed a teenager. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.
13 minutes ago
DuPage County To Provide $2.5 Million To Keep Small Businesses Afloat Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
DuPage County is planning to provide $2.5 million in grants to help keep businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
25 minutes ago
Crowd Takes To Streets In Waukegan After Police Shoot, Kill 19-Year-Old Marcellis Stinnette
Dozens of people took to the streets in Waukegan on Thursday, after police there shot and killed a teenager.
Some Suburban County Restaurants, Bars Say They'll Continue Indoor Service In Defiance Of Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 Orders
Starting Friday, DuPage, Kane, Will, and Kankakee counties are ordered by Gov. JB Pritzker to stop all indoor service at bars and restaurants.
DuPage County To Provide $2.5 Million To Keep Small Businesses Afloat Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
DuPage County is planning to provide $2.5 million in grants to help keep businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspect In Custody In Killings Of Stacey Jones And Her Baby
Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said Area Two detectives were working with Cook County prosecutors to secure charges against the suspect.
NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against Chiefs
CBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.
Chicago Bears Fans Among Biggest Whiners In NFL, Survey Says
Fans of the Chicago Bears are among the biggest complainers in the National Football League, a new study has found.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani Bernard
The Bengals top running back was injured in Week 6 opening an opportunity for Bernard to step up and fill the top role in Week 7.
Foles, Stingy Defense Lead Bears To Victory Over Panthers
Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball Team
A new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.
#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam Zucker
The Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Kobe
Kobe may be big, but he enjoys being held and snuggled as much as any lap dog.
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Murphy
Murphy loves walks and soft treats to eat with his toothless smile.
Micro-Warehouse 'Village Farmstand' Helping Midwest Farmers Get Food To Customers During Pandemic
This is a solution to a pandemic problem for farmers who've been sourcing Chicago's top restaurants and chefs for almost two decades.
PAWS Pet Of The Week: Pandora
Her foster mom remarked she is very low maintenance and never gets into trouble.
PAWS Dogs Of The Week: Franco And Freida
They would do best in a home with older children.
Verizon, Humana Among Companies Hiring During Pandemic
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and staying on top of companies hiring for open positions right now.
