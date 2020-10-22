CHICAGO (CBS)– Overnight storms and showers will linger into the early morning hours, but it’s going to be an unusually warm day.
Overnight flooding is causing slick driving conditions for drivers Thursday morning. As the rain ends, temperatures will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
The warmth will not last. By Friday, temperatures will drop to the 50s in the morning and to the 40s by the afternoon.
There’s a chilly weekend ahead with rain returning on Sunday.