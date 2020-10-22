CHICAGO (CBS)– Residents of Waukegan will march to the police station after an officer fatally shot a man and injured a woman.

That protest march begins at noon where the shooting happened.

Officers in Waukegan shot and killed a man and shot and wounded a woman late Tuesday night, after police say their car began reversing in the officers’ direction.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Wednesday night, an emotional Waukegan mayor said the deadly police shooting hit close to home. He personally knew the young man who was shot dead by an officer.

On Wednesday night, the mayor wanted to know just what led up to the incident.

At 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, a Waukegan police officer was investigating a vehicle with two people inside at Liberty and Oak streets, police said. While the officer was investigating, the driver of the car drove off, police said.

Moments later, another officer spotted the car a few blocks away near Martin Luther King Jr. and South avenues. While that second officer was out of his vehicle approaching the suspect car, it began to reverse, police said.

The officer fired his semi-automatic pistol and struck both the driver and passenger. The passenger, a 19-year-old Black man from Waukegan, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The driver, a Black woman in her 20s from Waukegan, was hospitalized with serious injuries but was expected to recover, police said.

Police said no firearm was recovered from the fleeing vehicle.

Police said the first officer who was investigating the car before it pulled off was a white male with five years’ experience with the department, while the officer who fired the shots was a Hispanic male, also with five years’ experience.

The officer who fired the shots was on paid administrative leave.