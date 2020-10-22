CHICAGO (CBS) — A Crystal Lake woman has been arrested, after police said she falsely reported that her 3-year-old daughter was missing on Wednesday.
Police said 38-year-old Lisa Shader reported her 3-year-old daughter missing around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers later determined the girl was not missing, and found her safe at the home of an acquaintance of Shader’s.
Shader was charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. According to McHenry County Jail records, she is being held on $1,000 bond, and is due back in court on Nov. 19.
Police said her daughter has been turned over to her father, on the recommendation of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
